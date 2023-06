Met Office weatherman Alex Deakin.

With the Met Office predicting a high of 22° in Shetland today (Thursday) there is the possibility of a hot new record.

On Twitter, STV weatherman Sean Batty said there could be soaring temperatures that could rival Lerwick’s record, set in 1991 of 23.3°.

According to the Met Office Friday will see a high of 19° and cool over the weekend to a high of 17°.