Two new roles for Robinson

Jo Robinson

A new interim chief officer has been appointed to Shetland’s Integration Joint Board (IJB).

Jo Robinson has taken the role on an interim basis.

She has also been named as director of Community Health and Social Care from 1st July.

The move follows the appointment of current director Brian Chittick to be the new chief executive of NHS Shetland.

Ms Robinson has been depute director for the last three years, having previously filled the director’s role in 2019.

The IJB oversees the delivery of health and social care services in Shetland, through NHS Shetland and Shetland Islands Council in the Health and Social Care Partnership.