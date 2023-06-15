Whitedale edge incredible Parish final by solitary point

A little bit of the bubbly - Whitedale celebrate becoming the first winners of the netball Parish Cup. Photo: Brian Gray

Whitedale have been crowned champions of the inaugural netball Parish Cup after a nail-biting 38-37 win over Yell in the final.

In a match worthy of deciding the trophy’s destination, the two sides had been locked at 16-16 at the halfway stage.

Whitedale pulled ahead and lead 30-25 after quarter three, and looked set for a comfortable victory before Yell rallied and almost turned the tie around at the end.

But a delighted Whitedale side held out to lift the cup in front of a good crowd at the Clickimin on Wednesday night.