Lecturer named an ‘unsung hero’

A lecturer has been described as an “inspiration” to students after being named as an “unsung hero” at an award ceremony in Inverness.

Lesley McEvoy was given the special recognition at the UK Aquaculture Awards, which celebrate projects, businesses or people who make an exceptional contribution to the global aquaculture community.

The scientist at the UHI in Scalloway was recognised for her outstanding contribution to the industry over many decades.

Senior aquaculture lecturer Stuart Fitzsimmons, said: “Lesley has been an inspiration to many staff and students and has always been committed and passionate about aquaculture.

“She thoroughly deserves this accolade.”

Judges were unanimous in wanting to recognise Dr McEvoy.

They stated: “Most of her professional life has been in this field and she has supported the industry tirelessly.

“As a quiet, understated champion of aquaculture this award is rightfully her time to shine.”

Prof. Jane Lewis, principal and CEO of UHI Shetland, added: “A very well done to Lesley on her achievement at the Aquaculture Awards.

“This award is well deserved and we are grateful to Lesley for all of the hard work and dedication she has shown to students over her many years working in aquaculture.”