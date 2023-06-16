Bookworms at Baltasound

Baltasound JHS pupils, Geordie Priest (left) and Jaxon Thomson (right) enjoy some paired reading together. Photo: SIC

A school in Unst has been named the first in Shetland to be accredited as a Reading School.

Baltasound Junior High has been given the special recognition by the Scottish Book Trust.

“Reading Schools” is an accreditation programme which recognises the commitment of schools to building a reading culture for learners and communities.

The Baltasound school has been given a “core” first level accreditation, although the scheme also includes silver and gold levels.

The school is said to regularly promote reading among staff and pupils, encouraging access to the school library which is regularly updated with new materials.

The school also has reading areas throughout the building, including “book corners”.

It provides access to books to take home, shares news about school reading projects and encourages families to join the school library to access books and other reading materials.

Research by Scottish Book Trust shows reading for pleasure is central in supporting equity and wellbeing, positively impacting learners’ attainment across the curriculum, critical thinking, creativity, empathy and resilience.

Ashley Spence, depute headteacher at Baltasound, said: “We’re really pleased to have this recognition from Scottish Book Trust as the first school in Shetland to be accredited as a Reading School.

“Our reading leadership group, including staff, pupils and our school librarian, are enthusiastic about reading and we know the value that it brings to young people, to develop their learning and literary skills, and creative thinking across so many areas.”