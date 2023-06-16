In this week’s Shetland Times
In today’s (Friday, 16th June) edition of The Shetland Times:
- Newly appointed transport minister urged to try pods.
- Council approve application for “Scalloway-sur-Mer” despite noise concerns.
- Annual dog show held for the first time since before the pandemic.
- Shackleton pallbearers remembered.
- SPORT: Island Games previews begin with look at swimming.
- SPORT: Coverage from the nail-biting Madrid Cup final as 57 year Ness wait ends.
