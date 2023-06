This aerial view of the Viking Energy windfarm development from around 2,000 feet looks north east, and gives an overall idea of the scale of the development, with the lochs of Truggles Water, Maa Water and Lamba Water in the foreground. Photo: John Coutts

This is the latest aerial image of the Viking Energy windfarm showing the scale of the major development.

The image was taken by photographer John Coutts, just as the 103-turbine project gathered pace this week.

Developers SSE said this week that 35 of the turbines are completely finished, with a further 50 partially erected.