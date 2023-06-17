WATCH: Lerwick Lifeboat open day draws in crowds

Victoria Pier on Saturday morning. Photo: Dave Donaldson

Crowds have gathered on Victoria Pier in Lerwick for the lifeboat open day.

Among the attractions have been stalls, games, food and drink – as well as live music.

The lifeboat crew have also been on the Severn-class lifeboat to welcome visitors aboard.

Coxswain Stephen Manson was delighted to see the day go ahead.

A lifeboat member since October 2018, he has been coxswain since April last year.

“It’s really good to see folk coming together to support the lifeboat,” he said.

“I’m really happy that the fire brigade, coastguard and the police bikes have turned out to help out as well.”

He said support for the RNLI in Shetland was “really high”.

“You always get a lot of folk coming to support us, to help us setting up tents, taking it down – there is a lot that goes on behind the scenes, and it does make a massive difference towards the RNLI.”

He said the fine weather made “a huge difference” which should result in a bigger turn-out.

Tourists had shown an interest in the day, too, he said – with many eager to snap up lifeboat souvenirs, such as hats and badges.

“We get a lot of people looking for the badges especially.

“We’ve been really amazed by just how much people will donate towards it, and it makes a huge difference.

“Every little bit really does help for stuff like this – even for fuel, or kit, it all helps.

“Funds took a big drop during the Covid crisis.”

Nearby, station officer for Lerwick Coastguard, Paul Brannan, said the day was a “really important” event.

“I think it’s great to get out and display our kit, and get a chance to speak to everyone, especially after Covid and lockdown,” he said.

“It’s good to be getting out and doing this again.

“Every time we come there’s always people engaging and looking at the kit.”

Among the equipment on show was rope rescue kit, which is used by coastguard crews looking to navigate their way down cliffs.

Communications equipment was also on display, including radio mast, and water rescue equipment.