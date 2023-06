Richard Osman will now be joining Shetland Noir via Zoom, following the cancellation of his BA flight.

Osman was due to appear in person for the event, before his flight from Heathrow to Glasgow was cancelled.

Shetland Arts have now confirmed the session will go ahead virtually at the planned time.

All tickets are still valid.

If customers decide not attend the Zoom session in Mareel, refunds are still available by contacting boxoffice@shetlandarts.org