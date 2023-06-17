Osman unable to reach Shetland Noir

One of the biggest names due to appear at Shetland Noir has cancelled at the last minute.

Richard Osman was due to appear at the crime fiction festival tonight [Saturday].

But the author behind the Thursday Murder Club series of novels has had to call off because of a cancelled Glasgow flight.

Shetland Arts says it is working with Osman and curator Ann Cleeves on an alternative for tonight’s slot – which could be Osman via Zoom, or another author.

The Richard Osman tickets are still valid for tonight, but refunds will be available.

“We realise how disappointing this news will be,” the arts agency said.

“Unfortunately we have explored all the options and it just isn’t possible for him to get here tonight.”

Osman said on social media that his flight had been cancelled “with no explanation”.

“A million apologies to everyone @shetlandnoir this weekend.

“So upset to miss this event. Sorry to you all, from a very, very frustrated and disappointed writer.”