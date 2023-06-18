Gaada a case study for fair work

Gaada

Gaada has featured as a case study in a practical guide to fair work.

The visual arts workshop in Burra is included in the document, which has been published by Culture Radar – a research, support and consultancy practice for the arts.

The guide is aimed at employers in the creative and cultural sectors – with case studies and illustrations to help digest the information.

Gaada’s Daniel Clark said he was delighted with the news.

“We are thrilled that our organisation has been included as a case study for this national guide on best practice around fair work,” he said.

“Gaada works hard to provide a safe and nourishing creative space in Shetland, and it’s always felt an important and natural continuation to extend this approach to how we employ and work with artists.

“Though we are always learning, adjusting, and improving our practices – it has been great to contribute some of our experience so far to this excellent resource for other organisations.”