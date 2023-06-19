News Sport

Riise and Hutchison sisters to fly the flag in Guernsey

June 19, 2023 0
Veteran cyclist Carlos Riise will lead team Shetland out at next month’s NatWest Island Games in Guernsey.

Shetland Island Games Association (Siga) announced that Riise, set to compete at his 13th games next month, would fly the flag for Shetland at the opening ceremony on Saturday, 8th July.

Twin sisters Anne and Emmie Hutchison will be the joint water carriers, with the pair taking part in their fifth games as part of the swimming team.

Siga secretary Bob Kerr said they were delighted to announce their flag bearer and water carriers for the event.

“They’re all fantastic ambassadors for their sport and for Shetland, and they deserve to be centre stage at the opening ceremony in Guernsey in around three weeks’ time.”

Riise has won four individual silver medals and two team bronze medals over the years, while the Hutchison sisters have won three bronze medals between them.

The Shetland island games team includes 103 competitors and officials from ten sports – archery, athletics, badminton, cycling, football, golf, sailing, swimming, table tennis, and triathlon.

