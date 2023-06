Merran Thompson, front in centre, celebrated her 20th birthday with friends on the Friday of the rally, which she has been going to since she was 6. Back from left: Katie Williams, Julie Jamieson, Vaila Knight, Julie Riddell and Alicia Williams. Front: Tony Gallacher, Merran Thompson and Linda Johnson. Photo: Dave Donaldson

Sun cream was the order of the weekend as bikers took to Ollaberry for the 39th Simmer Dim Rally.

The annual event was met with a rare and welcome blast of sunshine over the weekend, with the traditional games and a visit from the Delting Jarl’s Squad capping off a great weekend.

Specialist road police were also up from the mainland for the weekend, with over 150 bikers spoken to, Highlands and Islands Police said.