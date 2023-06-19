News

Workers at Sullom Voe secure backdated pay rise

Around 30 workers at Sullom Voe oil terminal have voted overwhelmingly in favour of a backdated pay rise.

Control room, electrical and field operators for Equans FM accepted the 8.1 per cent offer, with 80 per cent voting in favour.

It will be backdated to April 2022, with negotiations now starting on this year’s pay award.

The group had previously unanimously backed strike action to secure a better deal, and union Unite’s general secretary Sharon Graham said they had secured this offer “because they were prepared to fight for it”.

“Our members at Equans FM perform roles that are essential to the operations of the terminal, so it is only right that they are rewarded fairly for this work.”

Industrial officer John Clark said this was “the best deal which could have been achieved”.

“Equans FM quickly realised the determination of our members by improving upon their previous offer. It’s yet another win for Unite in the oil and gas industry.” 

