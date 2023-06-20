Living Well Hub to open in Bressay

A third Living Well Hub is set to open in Shetland at the old Bressay School.

The hubs offer an information drop-in service for those who want to find out more about local health and social care support.

Ruth MacMillan, executive manager, adult social work says: “I’m happy that the roll-out of Community Led Support in Shetland is continuing with a further Living Well Hub for Bressay.

“The two hubs at Brae and Scalloway have proved to be very successful.”

The hub in Bressay will be open every day from 2-4pm starting on Wednesday 28th June.