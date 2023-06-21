News

Dangerous algae found in Unst

Chloe Irvine June 21, 2023 0
Dangerous algae found in Unst

Blue-green algae has been confirmed to be present in the Loch of Cliff in Unst.

The council were alerted to the problem by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency and warning signs are set to be erected beside the loch.

People are being advised that that contact with algal scum should be avoided and it isn’t safe for animals to drink or enter the water.

Parents with young children and dog owners are advised to be cautious around any bodies of fresh water which may present a toxic risk if blue-green algae is present.

Blue-green algae exist in fresh waters and can collect to form ‘blooms’ looking like blue-green paint, in the water or on the shore line.

This form of algae can be toxic and may give rise to adverse medical effects, including skin rashes, eye irritations, vomiting and diarrhoea, fever and pains in muscles and joints. 

Toxic algae has proven fatal in the past with the deaths of livestock and dogs.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Chloe Irvine

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Chloe Irvine

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.