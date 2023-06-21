Tall Ships looking for more volunteers

Tall Ships organisers are looking for final volunteers to fulfil “rewarding” roles.

Thousands of folk are expected to congregate in the town for the four-day event, which runs between 26th-29th July.

Shetland Tall Ships Ltd. are still looking to recruit some stewards, park and ride marshals, event advisors, site runners and minibus drivers.

Project manager Emma Miller said: “We are looking to fill vacancies for a variety of roles requiring a range of different time commitments,

“We would urge anyone who’s interested to get in touch as soon as possible.”

Those interested in the remaining volunteering vacancies can find the application forms here