News

Tall Ships looking for more volunteers

Chloe Irvine June 21, 2023 0
Tall Ships looking for more volunteers

Tall Ships organisers are looking for final volunteers to fulfil “rewarding” roles.

Thousands of folk are expected to congregate in the town for the four-day event, which runs between 26th-29th July.

Shetland Tall Ships Ltd. are still looking to recruit some stewards, park and ride marshals, event advisors, site runners and minibus drivers.

Project manager Emma Miller said: “We are looking to fill vacancies for a variety of roles requiring a range of different time commitments,

“We would urge anyone who’s interested to get in touch as soon as possible.”

Those interested in the remaining volunteering vacancies can find the application forms here

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Chloe Irvine

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Chloe Irvine

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.