Watch: Telephone post catches fire in Whalsay 

A telephone post near North Park in Whalsay has caught fire, with reports of nearby residents being left without power.

Fire and rescue have confirmed they are currently on the scene after receiving the call at 1.43pm.

SSE have anticipated that the power will be back on at 5.30pm tonight, afterwards an investigation will be launched into the cause of the fire.

The energy company said they’d like to apologise to their customers in Whalsay and stressed their engineers “are doing all they can to restore supplies as safely and as quickly as possible.”