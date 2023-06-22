News

Wishart challenges First Minister over booked up ferries

Chloe Irvine June 22, 2023 0
Shetland MSP Beatrice Wishart quizzed Humza Yousaf on why Shetlanders must put up with the inability to book NorthLink ferry travel beyond the 30th September.

During First Minister’s Questions this afternoon she said this was the third time such an issue had occurred in the past 12 months.

Freight rates are also unknown beyond 30th September, creating uncertainty for businesses, she added.

Ms Wishart said: “My constituents can’t book sailings between Shetland and Aberdeen beyond 30th September because Transport Scotland has not opened up the booking system beyond that date.

“It’s the third time Islanders have faced a ‘cliff-edge’ for bookings in the past 12 months.

“Does the First Minister agree with me that his Glasgow constituents’ would not put up with such travel restrictions, and can he answer why mine should?”

The First Minister was unable to give a firm date as to when the booking dates will open beyond 30th September, but he indicated that he would look into it personally.

