Lord Lieutenant Bobby Hunter.

Shetland’s lord lieutenant feels “honoured” after being selected for King Charles’ birthday list.

Bobby Hunter from Burra has served as the late Queen and now the King’s representative for the past 12 years.

After several weeks of secrecy, he has now been able to share the exciting news he’s been appointed Commander, part of the Royal Victorian Order.

“It was several weeks ago that I heard, but you had to keep it confidential, I was very honoured and pleased to have gotten it.

“I’m blyde to receive it and I’d like to thank all of the folk who’ve helped me during the time I’ve been in the lieutenancy,” he said.

Mr Hunter is the only Shetlander to make this year’s list.