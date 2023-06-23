In this week’s Shetland Times
In today’s (Friday, 23rd June) edition of The Shetland Times:
• Vision to transform Sullom Voe Terminal into renewables hub.
• SSE fails to report polluted burn.
• Orca yacht attack a “one-off”, wildlife expert says.
• Fresh calls made for fixed links because of busy inter-island ferries.
• Shetland Noir attracts large crowd.
• SPORT: Whitedale wins netball Parish Cup.
• SPORT: Triathletes win silver medals at final event before island games.
