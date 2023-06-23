News

In this week’s Shetland Times

June 23, 2023 0
In today’s (Friday, 23rd June) edition of The Shetland Times:

• Vision to transform Sullom Voe Terminal into renewables hub.

• SSE fails to report polluted burn.

• Orca yacht attack a “one-off”, wildlife expert says.

• Fresh calls made for fixed links because of busy inter-island ferries.

• Shetland Noir attracts large crowd.

• SPORT: Whitedale wins netball Parish Cup.

• SPORT: Triathletes win silver medals at final event before island games.

