Shetland Pride are set to open their very own pop-up shop in Lerwick next week.

The committee have announced the new shop will be downstairs in the Loose Ends Hub where customers can purchase merchandise ahead of their parade on the 2nd of July.

The pop up shop will open on Monday 26th of June from 10am-6pm and will be open at the same time until Friday where it will operate from 10am-5pm.