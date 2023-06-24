Bergen-Shetland Race prizegiving

The EnderPearl was best newcomer. Shetland Race. Photo: Dave Donaldson

The winner of the first leg of the Bergen-Shetland Race was Eureka, a two-crew vessel from Stavanger.

The prizewinners were announced on Friday night at a presentation at Mareel in Lerwick.

The prize for best placed newcomer went to EnderPearl from Telemark.

The wooden spoon went to Elisa from Porsgrunn.

The second leg start on Sunday at 8am.

A total of 35 yachts will race back to Norway. Five other yachts which took part in the first leg are leaving the race to continue on other voyages.