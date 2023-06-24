WATCH: Eureka moment for Bergen-Shetland Race winners

The sailors who won the first leg of the Bergen-Shetland Race spoke of harsh conditions, barely sleeping – but having “good, good fun”.

The Eureka, a two-crew vessel from Stavanger, was announced as winner during a presentation ceremony at Mareel on Friday night.

The crew, Lars Enok Wang and Terjr Gilje-Sornes told The Shetland Times: “It was harsh conditions at times, pretty horrible.

“The waves were peaky and it was bumpy, particularly sailing into the wind. But we are delighted to have won. It was good, good fun although we only slept for 15-minute periods.”

The Eureka, at 34 feet, was one of the smallest vessels taking part.

The prize for best placed newcomer went to EnderPearl from Telemark.

The wooden spoon went to Elisa from Porsgrunn.

The second leg start on Sunday at 8am.

A total of 35 yachts will race back to Norway. Five other yachts which took part in the first leg are leaving the race to continue on other voyages.