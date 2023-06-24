Midsummer Carnival makes welcome return

The Lerwick Galley getting a summer airing at the Midsummer Carnival. Photo:Dave Donaldson

Crowds basked in wonderful warm weather to enjoy the first Midsummer Carnival since 2019.

The event is being hosted by the Callum Younger Reach Fund.

It has not taken place in recent years because of the Covid pandemic and, last year, severe weather.

The Rock and Royal Float. Photo:Dave Donaldson

There was a variety of entrants this year, including various jarl squads from around the isles. Also taking part was the Lerwick Brass Band, dancers, trikes, primary schools, decorated floats, foot collectors and the Red Dragon Monster Truck.

Crowds lined the streets as the parade toured around town.