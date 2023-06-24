Scalloway Caravan Park officially opened

Steve Mathieson of VisitScotland presents a five-star quality plaque to Sarah Kay of SCDC. Photo:Dave Doanldson

The Scalloway Caravan Park was officially opened today (Saturday) at Asta, near Scalloway.

The venue, next to Asta Loch and golf course, offers eight tent pitches, 10 caravan pitches and two wigwams.

The official opening was carried out by Steve Mathieson, Shetland manager of VisitScotland, instead of MP Alistair Carmichael and MSP Beatrice Wishart whose travel arrangements north was disrupted.

Mr Mathieson, who handed over plaque recognising the site’s five-star quality rating, said: “This has been a great community-led project which will be a great boost to the tourism market in Shetland.

“The backers identified a gap in the market, recognising an increase in the number of campervans, caravans and campers coming to the isles.”

The project, costing around £600,000, was led by the Scalloway Community Development Company.

Local councillor David Sandison said: “This is a project that has been in the pipeline for several years, but has thankfully now been realised.

“We got through the Covid pandemic and difficulties with electricity and water connections, and now we have this wonderful caravan park and campsite.”

The central area of Shetland has been lacking a campsite ever since the former attraction at the Clickimin had to give way for the new Anderson High School development.