WATCH: Cope celebrates 25th anniversary

Cope chief executive Steven Coutts eyes up the birthday cake. Photo: Dave Donaldson

Large crowds turned out today (Sunday) to celebrate 25 years of social enterprise Cope.

End of the 25-mile relay celebrating Cope’s anniversary.

A fun day was held at the Gilbertson Park in Lerwick, where crowds watched the final leg of a 25-miles relay in which teams of directors, staff and volunteers took part.

There were also stalls, games, teas and home bakes, as well as entertainment.

Just minutes after finishing the relay, Cope chief executive Steven Coutts said: “This has been a super fun day.

“Cope is an organisation that has been at the forefront of our community for the last 25 years, and it is great to enjoy the day with the community. It has been absolutely buzzing.”

Cope chief executive Steven Coutts.

Cope has grown as a social enterprise company and currently operates Shetland Home Company, Shetland Soap Company and Shetland Garden Company.

Mr Coutts said: This event not only marks Cope’s own achievements, but also recognises the wider support that the organisation has received from funders, customers and all those that have helped in any way to make such a positive impact on our participants’ lives.”