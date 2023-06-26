Lighthouse workers on strike

Unite the union general secretary Sharon Graham.

Workers have today (Monday) begun a 24 hour strike over a pay dispute with the Northern Lighthouse Board (NLB).

Around 40 Unite members including seamen, base assistants, cooks and technicians are involved in the industrial action across Scotland.

The workers maintain and operate Scotland’s lighthouses, beacons and buoys at sea ensuring that vessels and ships have safe passage through Scottish waters.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite’s NLB members have been left with no option but to take a stand. What’s on offer is a brutal real terms pay cut. With energy costs, inflation and interest rates climbing to heights not seen for decades, a 2 per cent offer just doesn’t cut it.

We will continue to push the boat out in defence of our members, and they will have our full support in their fight for better jobs, pay and conditions.”

Unite the union confirmed that a two per cent pay offer was rejected by its members and in April, 90.6 per cent voted in favour of strike action with a turnout of more than 86 per cent.

Members of the union branded the offer of a pay rise and one-off payments as “unacceptable”.