June 26, 2023 0
Road safety pupils given awards in Lerwick

Children from schools across Shetland were hailed as a driving force that kept pupils engaged in road safety at a presentation today (Monday) in Lerwick. 

Thirty seven pupils from nine different schools attended the gathering at Lerwick Town Hall and were given certificates for their roles as junior road safety officers (JRSO). 

Councillor Robbie McGregor, chairman of SIC’s road safety advisory panel presented the bairns with the certificates after the children spoke about what they had done over the last year. 

Mr McGregor said he was “pleased” to see great levels of engagement from schools. 

He said: “The JRSOs are doing fantastic work in schools in Shetland, sharing important road safety messages to their fellow pupils, school staff and parents.  

“I’m really pleased to see our schools so engaged with the topic of road safety so that young people learn about staying safe on the roads, either as a pedestrian, cyclist or vehicle driver.” 

The pupils, who are all in primary six, have promoted road safety awareness in their schools and to their wider community.

