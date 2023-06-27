News

Gas plant workers secure significant pay deal

June 27, 2023
The Shetland Gas Plant

Workers at the Shetland Gas Plant will receive a pay rise of over 15 per cent.

Unite the Union has confirmed that its members employed by TotalEnergies have overwhelmingly voted to accept an improved pay offer over two years.

The offer also extends to offshore Unite members.

Around 70 Unite members based on the Elgin Franklin and North Alwyn platforms, along with the Shetland Gas Plant, accepted the deal, which is equivalent to a 15.5 per cent pay increase. 

Unite members include control room operators, mechanical, operations and production technicians along with skilled engineers.  

The union’s general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite’s members working on TotalEnergies assets have secured a great new pay deal.

“This is yet another win for workers in the oil and gas sector secured by Unite. 

“It demonstrates that in this cost of living crisis, Unite continues to deliver better jobs, pay and conditions for our members.”  

John Boland, Unite regional officer, said: “Unite welcomes the improved pay offer by TotalEnergies which has now been overwhelmingly accepted by our members. 

“The pay deal worth 15.5 per cent over two years offers much needed security for our members.”

