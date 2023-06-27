Harper Macleod backs island games team

From left: Harper Macleod’s Lori Bulter, Jenni Gear and Robert Bell with team Shetland competitors Angelika Samohvalova (swimming), Hayley Dixon (cycling), Kari Preacher (swimming) and Kieran Fraser (cycling).

Law firm Harper Macleod has given its backing to team Shetland as the athletes prepare to head off to Guernsey for the NatWest Island Games next week.

The support has added meaning for the company this year with Lori Bulter, a trainee in the firm’s Lerwick office, waving off partner Kieran Fraser who is competing in the cycling team.

Also Mary Rutherford, a member of the athletics team, is the daughter of Harper Macleod consultant Paul Rutherford.

Jenni Gear, who is lead partner for the firm in Lerwick, said the games were “a fantastic opportunity for team Shetland to compete on an international stage”.

“Sport is such an important part of the community. It brings people together and provides opportunities which don’t come around too often,” she said.

“We’re very proud to support team Shetland and we wish everyone the very best of luck.”