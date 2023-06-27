No more visits required at Sandwick school after ‘good progress’ made

Sandwick Junior High School has been told there will be no follow-up inspections.

Sandwick Junior High School has made “good progress” on tackling issues found by inspectors, and will require no follow-up visits.

Education Scotland said today (Tuesday) it was now satisfied the school was making improvements.

No further inspections are needed at the Happyhansel Primary School and nursery too, with inspectors confident they had the capacity “to continue to improve”.

The report from Sandwick comes almost four years after a number of issues were found by inspectors, leading to serious scrutiny of its management and teachers.

But this latest development will be a welcome update for staff, parents and pupils.