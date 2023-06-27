Sandwick school recover time capsule

Gus Dow and pupils from the school dig for the buried time capsule.

“I don’t remember the 90s smelling quite like this.” A former Sandwick Junior High School pupil said as a time capsule was dug up to mark the school’s 150th anniversary.

Today (Tuesday) pupils, teachers former staff and pupils and people from the community gathered to see a piece of history unearthed in the community garden next to the school.

Sandwick Junior High School buried the time capsule in 1996 for it to be dug up in 2020 but it was postponed because of the Covid-19 pandemic and was recovered today instead.

In the time capsule was a Smash Hits! magazine, a Dennis the Menace comic, coins from 1971, pictures, drawings and plans for the community garden.

Also among the find, pupils from 1996 had written what the future might be like and what life was like at the school at the time.