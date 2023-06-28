Cope raises almost £4,000 during 25th anniversary event

Social enterprise, Cope celebrated its 25th anniversary on Sunday with a Fun Day which raised a total of £3946.44.

The event which was held at Gilbertson Park in Lerwick had a 25-mile relay with an enthusiastic crowd cheering them on, including the Lerwick Up Helly Aa Jarl Squad.

Cope’s chief executive officer, Steven Coutts said: “We are delighted to have reached this incredible milestone and are so grateful to the community for their support.

“The impressive number of people that joined us demonstrates the goodwill that Cope has gained over the last 25 years.

“The event also acted as a reminder to the wider community of the positive difference that Cope makes to its participants on a day-by-day basis.”