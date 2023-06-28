Father to walk Yell to Edinburgh in memory of son

Richard Hay with his late son Aksel at a wedding.

A man from Yell is to walk all the way to Edinburgh in memory of his son Aksel, who died in 2021 from a brain stem tumour shortly after his seventh birthday.

Richard Hay aims to complete his 200-mile journey in 10 days after undergoing months of intensive training in preparation.

Aksel arrived in Edinburgh in July 2021 where he was diagnosed with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG) – a highly malignant, incurable, and cancerous brain stem tumor – which almost exclusively affects children.

He spent his seventh birthday in intensive care. Although improvements were noted, Aksel died after spending more than 60 days in hospital.

The two charities Mr Hay’s fundraiser is going towards is Abbie’s Army and the Edinburgh Children’s Hospital Charity.

“Both charities do hugely important and inspiring work,” he said.

“We’ll forever be in the debt of these amazing organisations that helped us and Aksel’s siblings during an impossible time.”

Donations to Mr Hay’s fundraiser can be made through his Just Giving page here