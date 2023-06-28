Ferry fare freeze paves way for NorthLink bookings to open

A freeze on NorthLink ferry fares has been announced paving the way for bookings from October onwards.

Transport Scotland confirmed ticket prices would remain at the current levels until the end of March next year to help island communities.

It allows NorthLink to begin taking bookings from October onwards – and follows growing concern about the delays in opening up.

Recently appointed transport minister Fiona Hyslop said: “The decision to extend the fares freeze on our ferry networks will help support the island communities that depend on these vital services.

“The Scottish government is acutely aware of the current challenges being faced by these communities, particularly with disruption to services on the Clyde and Hebrides network, although the situation will improve as new tonnage starts to join the fleet from next year.

“The ongoing cost of living impacts are also arguably more challenging for our islands than any other part of the country, so I hope this fares freeze will continue to help residents and businesses from that perspective.”

A review of future fares will also take place to ensure that services remain sustainable, affordable and fair, with feedback from island communities being a key factor in deciding the future shape and priorities.

Ms Hyslop said the review will be completed this year, providing a package of measures to be considered for implementation from 2024-25 onwards.

She said the said was to ensure a “sustainable and integrated” approach to public transport fares that is “accessible, available and affordable” for people throughout Scotland.”