Lerwick Lifeboat on approach to Lerwick harbour on a previous job. Photo: RNLI Lerwick

Lerwick Lifeboat rescued a sailing vessel in the early hours this morning (Wednesday) after she had suffered from mechanical failures.

Coastguard confirmed the unnamed vessel called for help shortly before 2.20am while she was eight miles off of Lerwick.

The lifeboat crew managed to bring the boat safely to harbour without incident and both crews arrived around 4.30am.