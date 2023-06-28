Orkney ferry operator interested in running new Shetland service

The service would operator from the improved Grutness Pier.

An Orkney ferry operator has inquired about the possibility of running additional services to Shetland via Grutness Pier.

Development director Neil Grant confirmed he had been approached by the company during discussions at today’s full meeting of the SIC.

Shetland South Member had asked whether the proposed harbour improvements, which form part of the Fair Isle ferry replacement project, could accommodate additional services.

Dr Armitage suggested connections between Orkney as well as Caithness on the mainland, could be considered as a “potential extra link in the future”.

Mr Grant said the work proposed for Grutness was focussed on providing a good service for the new Fair Isle ferry.

However, he further uses could be considered – and confirmed the Orkney operator had already been in touch to ask the question.

Mr Grant said he told the operator the current work was a “very specific project” with funding for a “specific specification”.

However, he added: “There may be options in the future for use of the infrastructure for possibly other ferries and possible fishing vessels.

“I’ve spoken to some people in that respect as well.

“But the decision has absolutely been focussed on the Fair Isle ferry.”