Seafood sector condemns HPMAs ahead of government statement

The Lerwick whitefish vessel Copious. Photo: Ivan Reid

Scotland’s seafood sector (SFF) have called on the government to scrap HPMAs (Highly Protected Marine Areas) ahead of the government’s statement on the controversial policy tomorrow.

The policy would ban fishing in at least 10 per cent of Scotland’s waters which SFF claim lacks lacks evidence of necessity.

Speaking on behalf of the coaltion, SFF chief executive Elspeth Macdonald said: “Nobody cares more about our marine environment than those who are dependent upon it for their livelihoods – from fishermen to salmon farmers to fish processors.

“Opposition to this policy, which lacks scientific rationale, is widespread throughout our coastal communities.

“The Scottish Government needs to scrap it, not rebrand it, and carry out a complete rethink without pandering to the Greens whose desire to halt legitimate economic activity with a low carbon footprint is dangerous and damaging.”