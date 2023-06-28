News Sport

Spurs and Celtic criticise ‘disproportionate’ NorthLink decision to stop teams travelling

June 28, 2023 0
Spurs and Celtic criticise ‘disproportionate’ NorthLink decision to stop teams travelling
The Hatston ferry terminal in Orkney. Photo: NorthLink

Celtic and Spurs have jointly criticised a “disproportionate response” from NorthLink after 26 players and staff were denied on board on Saturday night.

The two teams were returning from their Highland Amateur Cup matches on Saturday – which both sides won – when they were refused travel in Orkney.

NorthLink managing director Stuart Garrett said there had been complaints from passengers both getting on and leaving the ferry about the two teams.

He also claimed they had CCTV footage of antisocial behaviour.

Both clubs had to find last-minute accommodation in Orkney before being allowed to sail home on Sunday night, and in a joint statement they disputed NorthLink’s claims.

“Unfortunately there remains a gap between the views of our players and officials and those of NorthLink staff”, they said.

 “Having every member of the travelling party prevented from travelling feels like a disproportionate response and has resulted in additional costs and inconveniences for many of the travelling group.”

The clubs said NorthLink staff had allegedly said when they travelled south on Friday that the teams “wouldn’t be travelling back on Saturday night”.

Spurs beat High Ormlie Hotspurs 2-1, while Celtic beat Harris 3-1 for both to make the last eight of the competition.

They said it was “disappointing that the success of the teams has been overshadowed”.

Full story in Friday’s Shetland Times.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.