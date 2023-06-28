Spurs and Celtic criticise ‘disproportionate’ NorthLink decision to stop teams travelling

The Hatston ferry terminal in Orkney. Photo: NorthLink

Celtic and Spurs have jointly criticised a “disproportionate response” from NorthLink after 26 players and staff were denied on board on Saturday night.

The two teams were returning from their Highland Amateur Cup matches on Saturday – which both sides won – when they were refused travel in Orkney.

NorthLink managing director Stuart Garrett said there had been complaints from passengers both getting on and leaving the ferry about the two teams.

He also claimed they had CCTV footage of antisocial behaviour.

Both clubs had to find last-minute accommodation in Orkney before being allowed to sail home on Sunday night, and in a joint statement they disputed NorthLink’s claims.

“Unfortunately there remains a gap between the views of our players and officials and those of NorthLink staff”, they said.

“Having every member of the travelling party prevented from travelling feels like a disproportionate response and has resulted in additional costs and inconveniences for many of the travelling group.”

The clubs said NorthLink staff had allegedly said when they travelled south on Friday that the teams “wouldn’t be travelling back on Saturday night”.

Spurs beat High Ormlie Hotspurs 2-1, while Celtic beat Harris 3-1 for both to make the last eight of the competition.

They said it was “disappointing that the success of the teams has been overshadowed”.

