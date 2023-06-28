News

June 28, 2023 0
SSE sponsors Shetland Pride 

SSE Renewables, the developer of Viking Wind Farm are sponsoring Shetland Pride for a second year in a row.

This year, Shetland Pride organisers decided to use SSE Renewables’ donation to fund several items and initiatives to support the event including arts workshops to create banners for the Pride March.

Shetland Pride trustee, Wayne Leask said: “We’re so pleased that as one of Shetland’s most prominent employers, SSE Renewables is supporting Shetland Pride again.

“It is only with their help and that of our other sponsors that we can host Shetland Pride for a second year.

“Yet again, promoting equality, diversity and inclusivity is at the heart of the festival and we’re pleased to see SSE Renewables and the Viking Energy Wind Farm team supporting LGBTQ+ people in Shetland.”

