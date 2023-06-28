Statkraft withdraws application for Lerwick battery park

Energy giant Statkraft has unexpectedly withdrawn its application to build a battery storage park in Lerwick.

The company had been looking to build a Greener Grid Park to act as a standby facility when Shetland’s new energy system goes online, at the Blackhill Industrial Estate in Gremista.

There had been concerns from members of the public about the site, however, and the lack of clarity over fire safety plans.

Statkraft, which is a Norwegian state-owned company, held public consultation events last October and lodged a planning application with the SIC in February.

But they withdrew the application yesterday (Tuesday) and said they were not looking to submit another in its place.

A rival bid was previously launched by Zenobe, who are also seeking to deliver a standby project at the same site.

Both Statkraft and Zenobe have been approached for comment.