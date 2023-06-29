HPMAs to be put on hold

Whalsay pelagic fishing boat Adenia. Photo: Ivan Reid.

Plans to stop fishing in 10 per cent of Scottish waters have been put on hold by the government, it was confirmed in Holyrood today (Thursday).

Net zero secretary Mairi McAllan told the chamber that the plans for controversial highly protected marine areas (HPMAs) “would not be progressed”.

However she said the government, along with the Scottish Greens, were “still committed” to preserving and improving the environment.

Ms McAllan added: “I will outline more on our next steps after the summer recess, but I hope that it is clear that I am determined to protect our oceans in a way that is fair, and to find a way forward that ensures our seas remain a source of prosperity for the nation, especially in our remote, coastal and island communities.”

A full review of the consultation period will be published when the parliament reconvenes after its summer break.

Shetland MSP Beatrice Wishart hailed community power as the reason behind the government’s backtracking.

Ms Wishart said: “This is testament to the power and voice of rural and remote communities who were united in their opposition.

“They were incensed by the way the SNP and Greens were determined to impose rigid and damaging policies and failed to listen from the outset.”

The Shetland MSP said there would have been a collective sigh of relief from those invested in the fishing industry and it was clear from the start the government’s HPMA proposals was used to “appease” the Scottish Green party as part of the Bute House Agreement.

She added: “Communities will need assurances that future policy doesn’t make the same mistakes, is led by scientific evidence, meaningful engagement and a proper understanding of all the factors that go into making our communities and fisheries sustainable.”

Chief executive of the Scottish Fishermen’s Federation, Elspeth McDonald said the government is finally listening to the fishing community’s fears and ministers should try to reassure them.

Ms McDonald said: “The seafood sector has set out a clear pathway on how we can work with Government to strike the right balance between nature conservation and sustainable use, and the test for government now is to deliver upon that.”

The chief executive of Salmon Scotland said this comes as a “massive relief” for farmers who would have been affected by the proposals.

Tavish Scott to all the MSPs who had spoken out against the highly controversial plan.

Mr Scott added: “We commit to working with the Scottish Government to develop workable proposals that safeguard both livelihoods and the marine environment on which they rely.”