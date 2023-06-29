Fishing and Marine News

Yacht crew hail ‘remarkable’ Lerwick Lifeboat team

Kevin Craigens June 29, 2023 0
Yacht crew hail ‘remarkable’ Lerwick Lifeboat team
The picture was taken after arriving safely back in Bergen. From left to right: Bjørn Dalen, Atle Myklebust, Wanye Litter, Kitty Philps and Håkon Haarr. Photo: Håkon Haarr.

The crew of the Marlin sailing yacht have hailed the Lerwick Lifeboat team who helped them on Sunday before the start of the second leg of the Bergen Race.

In an open letter thanking the RNLI crew, the rescue was described as “skillful” and “truly remarkable”.

Before the return leg to Bergen, Marlin had a creel line tangled in her propeller resulting in a late start in the race for her crew.

A Lerwick Lifeboat team came to her aid and ensured the safety of the crew.

The letter thanked the lifeboat team with their “heartfelt gratitude”.

It read: “Your professionalism and expertise were evident as you navigated the challenging conditions and safely freed our vessel from the entanglement.

“Your commitment to saving lives at sea is truly commendable.

“We are incredibly grateful for your selflessness and dedication to the well-being of sailors in distress. Your efforts ensured not only our safety but also the continuation of the Shetland Race, allowing participants to pursue their passion for sailing.”

The letter added that it is because of people like those in the lifeboat crew, that sailors can have “peace of mind” knowing help is always there.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Kevin Craigens

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Kevin Craigens

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.