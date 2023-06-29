Yacht crew hail ‘remarkable’ Lerwick Lifeboat team

The picture was taken after arriving safely back in Bergen. From left to right: Bjørn Dalen, Atle Myklebust, Wanye Litter, Kitty Philps and Håkon Haarr. Photo: Håkon Haarr.

The crew of the Marlin sailing yacht have hailed the Lerwick Lifeboat team who helped them on Sunday before the start of the second leg of the Bergen Race.

In an open letter thanking the RNLI crew, the rescue was described as “skillful” and “truly remarkable”.

Before the return leg to Bergen, Marlin had a creel line tangled in her propeller resulting in a late start in the race for her crew.

A Lerwick Lifeboat team came to her aid and ensured the safety of the crew.

The letter thanked the lifeboat team with their “heartfelt gratitude”.

It read: “Your professionalism and expertise were evident as you navigated the challenging conditions and safely freed our vessel from the entanglement.

“Your commitment to saving lives at sea is truly commendable.

“We are incredibly grateful for your selflessness and dedication to the well-being of sailors in distress. Your efforts ensured not only our safety but also the continuation of the Shetland Race, allowing participants to pursue their passion for sailing.”

The letter added that it is because of people like those in the lifeboat crew, that sailors can have “peace of mind” knowing help is always there.