Folk encouraged to ‘Come to Brae’ for weekend of activities

People are being urged to head for the North Mainland for the annual Come to Brae Days weekend.

Brian Murphy and Jayne Stove will open the event at the Brae Astroturf pitch this afternoon (Friday) and also signal the start of the school summer holidays.

That kickstarts a full weekend of activities, including a movie night, Zorbing, a Nerf gun party, live music, food and games.

It culminates with a parade through Brae on Sunday afternoon, followed by food and music at the hall.