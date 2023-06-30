In this week’s Shetland Times
In today’s (Friday, 30th June) edition of The Shetland Times:
- A new ferry link between the Scottish mainland and Grutness has been proposed.
- Controversial HPMA plans shelved by government.
- NorthLink criticised over advanced bookings as fares are frozen.
- Spurs and Celtic criticise NorthLink after clubs stranded in Orkney overnight.
- Scalloway Caravan Park gets five star rating at opening.
- SPORT: Reports and reaction from the two managers to Spurs’ and Celtic’s Highland Amateur Cup wins.
- SPORT: Plus Viking Parish Cup, Simmer Dim half marathon and football coach Neil Fenwick looks ahead to the island games.
