In this week’s Shetland Times

Shetland Times June 30, 2023 0
In today’s (Friday, 30th June) edition of The Shetland Times:

  • A new ferry link between the Scottish mainland and Grutness has been proposed.
  • Controversial HPMA plans shelved by government.
  • NorthLink criticised over advanced bookings as fares are frozen.
  • Spurs and Celtic criticise NorthLink after clubs stranded in Orkney overnight.
  • Scalloway Caravan Park gets five star rating at opening.
  • SPORT: Reports and reaction from the two managers to Spurs’ and Celtic’s Highland Amateur Cup wins.
  • SPORT: Plus Viking Parish Cup, Simmer Dim half marathon and football coach Neil Fenwick looks ahead to the island games.
