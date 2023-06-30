News

June 30, 2023
Regatta’s return hoped to encourage more to take up rowing 
Bigton Regatta is taking place at St Ninian's beach. Photo: Bigton Rowing Club.

A regatta is retuning for its first outing since the pandemic to provide a fun day out and get more folk involved in rowing.

Hundreds of people are hoped to attend St Ninian’s beach for tomorrow’s (Saturday) Bigton Regatta, which gets under way from noon.

The event will feature rowing races, refreshments and a raffle as well as a barbecue, beer tent and sandcastle making competition.

Katie Leask, one of the event organisers from Bigton Rowing Club, said the regatta had been around for about 25 years with members of the committee giving up their time to organise a full day of activites.

“The main aim for this is to provide a fun day out for rowing clubs and families,” she said,.

” This also gives the opportunity for new people to try rowing.

“We like to be able to raise a little bit off money as this helps with maintenance to the yoal and any other outgoings for the club. “

The fun is set to continue into the evening, with a ticketed event at Bigton Hall, when Oot ‘o’ Tune will be playing live.

