Stop Rosebank protestors plan to ‘make some noise for the planet’ 

Protestors at the last Rosebank protest.

Climate crisis campaigners are to be “make some noise for the planet” in a protest against new oil developments.

The Stop Rosebank demonstration takes place from 5pm today in Market Cross in Lerwick when protestors will be calling to “keep fossil fuels in the ground”.

Norwegian broadcasters are set to attend as the state-owned energy company Equinor is seeking to develop Rosebank in the West of Shetland.

Shetland Greens councillor Alex Armitage has urged people to join the protest.

“Scientists have said that if we are going to have any hope of doing anything about climate change, which is the most important issue of the 21st century and will have a massive impact on our lives we need to leave new oil and gas in the found.

“So please come along down to the Market Cross today.”

Before the protest kicks off people are invited to a “climate change workshop” at the Islesburgh Community Centre from 3pm.

Organisers said: “We’ll unpack the climate crisis and discuss what action we can take here in Shetland to have the maximum impact to safeguard our planet and our future.”