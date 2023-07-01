Excitement builds ahead of Pride festival

The Bigton Samba Band at last year's Pride parade. Photo: Dave Donaldson.

Shetland Pride organisers have confirmed the event will go ahead whatever the weather – as excitement builds ahead of today’s (Saturday) parade.

This year’s event – only the second ever held in Shetland – is set to start at 11am with participants asked to gather from 10.30am between Island Larder and the Shetland Times Bookshop.

While the weather forecast is for rain, the committee members they wouldn’t let that dampen their spirits.

On Facebook this morning the committee said a “special thank you” to everyone who has helped out.

“We are so excited for the day ahead,” they added.

“We can’t wait to see Shetland come out in full rainbows.”

The parade is set to follow the same route as last year, from the Market Cross along Commercial Street, Commercial Road, Burgh Road and into Gilbertson Park, where the Pride Village is taking place.

The village features food, drink, craft sales and merchandise as well as a massive marquee featuring DJs.

The evening party, which is a ticketed event, will be held at Islesburgh Community Centre , with multiple stages, bands, DJs and drag acts.