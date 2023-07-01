News

Head teacher ‘saddened’ to leave after 15 years in role

July 1, 2023 0
Bell's Brae head teacher Jennifer Wadley.

The head teacher of Shetland’s largest primary school is leaving the role to become an education inspector.

Jennifer Wadley, who has been at Bell’s Brae Primary School in Lerwick since 2008, broke the news to parents in a letter after the last day of term.

Mrs Wadley said she was “saddened to be leaving such an incredible community” but “excited” by the new role.

“Over the past 15 years, I have had the privilege of working with remarkable pupils, dedicated staff, and wonderfully supportive parents,” she said.

“The strong sense of community at Bell’s Brae has always been a source of inspiration for me, and it is truly bittersweet to leave this behind.”

Mrs Wadley thanked the parents, carers and school staff for their support.

“I would also like to take a moment to acknowledge the exceptional team of teachers and support staff at Bell’s Brae.

“Their dedication, passion, and tireless efforts have made our school a nurturing and stimulating environment for all.

“I am truly grateful for their continuous support and commitment.

“Although I will no longer be a part of your child’s day-to-day experience at Bell’s Brae, please know that I will cherish the memories we have shared and the relationships we have built.

“I am confident that the school will continue to thrive and provide a nurturing environment for your child.”

Mrs Wadley was previously head teacher at Whiteness Primary School and started her  teaching career at Dunrossness Primary School.

She was a pupil at Bell’s Brae from 1975 to 1982. She said she had always wanted to be a teacher and was inspired by her teachers at the primary school.

Mrs Wadley takes up her new role on 4th September.

Recruitment for her replacement will begin early into the new academic year.

Julia McGinlay, who is one of the depute head teachers, will take up the role of acting head teacher when Mrs Wadley leaves.

